Letters

LETTER: Crisis can help us appreciate what we have

Joyce Cassen Henderson
March 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2020 - 9:11 pm

In these challenging times, we think about what has been taken away from us, especially toilet paper. Better we appreciate what we do have, be it our health, our family, a roof over our heads, food, power and the outdoors. We must stay optimistic, as a writer in Sunday’s Review-Journal quoted Warren Buffett as recommending. We must think of all the things we have that money can’t buy — and smile. We will get through this together.

