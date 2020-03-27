LETTER: Crisis can help us appreciate what we have

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

In these challenging times, we think about what has been taken away from us, especially toilet paper. Better we appreciate what we do have, be it our health, our family, a roof over our heads, food, power and the outdoors. We must stay optimistic, as a writer in Sunday’s Review-Journal quoted Warren Buffett as recommending. We must think of all the things we have that money can’t buy — and smile. We will get through this together.