LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory

A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County School District board meeting on May 25, 2021, in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Morgan Deane provided a thoughtful, refreshing and erudite response in his June 23 letter responding to a previous writer who favored teaching Critical Race Theory. Mr. Deane is a long-time history professor who has the credentials to convincingly prove his point of view.

And convince he did. He’s a teacher who presents facts and not just unsubstantiated opinions as so many today do.

It was a refreshing read.

A good teacher will show the good, the bad and the ugly of any subject and let the reader or student judge the merits of the argument. We have way too many indoctrinators, not teachers, in our school systems at all grade levels.

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees. This leads to authoritarianism, and this is the distinct direction the world is going.

Bravo to Mr. Deane. I hope he teaches young impressionable minds for years to come. We need you in academia.