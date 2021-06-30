87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
June 29, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County Sch ...
A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County School District board meeting on May 25, 2021, in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Morgan Deane provided a thoughtful, refreshing and erudite response in his June 23 letter responding to a previous writer who favored teaching Critical Race Theory. Mr. Deane is a long-time history professor who has the credentials to convincingly prove his point of view.

And convince he did. He’s a teacher who presents facts and not just unsubstantiated opinions as so many today do.

It was a refreshing read.

A good teacher will show the good, the bad and the ugly of any subject and let the reader or student judge the merits of the argument. We have way too many indoctrinators, not teachers, in our school systems at all grade levels.

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees. This leads to authoritarianism, and this is the distinct direction the world is going.

Bravo to Mr. Deane. I hope he teaches young impressionable minds for years to come. We need you in academia.

MOST READ
1
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
2
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Cadence)
LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory
Skye Kuka Las Vegas

Commentary was a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.

Trucks carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up Terminal H ...
LETTER: Clueless cog
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.

A portrait of Britney Spears looms over supporters and media members outside a court hearing co ...
LETTER: Britney speaks
Poppy Helgren Henderson

I am pleased to see that Britney Spears has publicly spoken out against her conservatorship.

A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 21, ...
LETTER: Listen to the cops
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

Obeying the cops makes a difference during an arrest.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit
Jerry Lobb Henderson

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?