Letters

LETTER: Crooked press helps Joe Biden

Sharon Mesker Las Vegas
November 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Thursday letter, Richard Strickland gloats and declares himself God as this election cycle comes to a screeching halt. This country is so split, this eventually will probably be its downfall.

Mr. Strickland can think what he wants about President Donald Trump. But Mr. Trump’s vote count is more than 70 million, and Mr. Strickland says, “Anyone who still supports Mr. Trump owes the people of the United States an explanation.” Sorry, Mr. Strickland. If we did not have a crooked press in this country, Joe Biden would be a blip on the radar.

This country will be in sad shape after four years of Mr. Biden. If you don’t believe that, where is Hunter?

THE LATEST