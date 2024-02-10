44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Culinary now complains about Allegiant Stadium

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
February 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vega ...
The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was amused while reading recently that the Culinary Union Local 226 is saying that workers at Allegiant Stadium are fed up. They are fed up with their pay rate, they are fed up with their lack of raises and they are fed up with their working conditions.

I remember the same Culinary union getting lock, stock and barrel behind then-Gov. Steve Sisolak and the building of Allegiant Stadium. The union promised that the project would bring countless numbers of high-paying jobs to this city.

Not four years later, the same union officials are saying the stadium jobs are horrible and can barely provide a living.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
3
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
4
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
5
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
Douglas Bell Henderson

The children of migrants who were brought illegally into this country — known as “Dreamers” — should be included in the compromise border protection bill.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: SW gas bill a shocker
Jeff Watkins Las Vegas

Southwest Gas officials should be ashamed of themselves.

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: This is a football
Al Garth Las Vegas

More “educational” freebies for county commissioners?

Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One La ...
LETTER: Formula 1 race and the financial impact
Doug Engelhardt Las Vegas

All and all, it seems to be not much, if any, of a return for the months of inconvenience suffered by Las Vegas residents.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board throws away taxpayer money
Charles Wood Henderson

It is high time for some oversight of their spending. Once the money is spent, it is gone and then all anyone can do is complain or try to get some accountability.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
LETTER: Immigrants assault NYPD police officers
Michael G. Zadwydas Henderson

Migrants assault two NYPD officers and then give the middle finger to the cameras after being released without bail.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Learning lags despite federal coronavirus funding
EDITORIAL: Learning lags despite federal coronavirus funding
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
Real-life Jerry Maguire inspires SoberBowl, VIP event
Real-life Jerry Maguire inspires SoberBowl, VIP event