LETTER: Culinary now complains about Allegiant Stadium

The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was amused while reading recently that the Culinary Union Local 226 is saying that workers at Allegiant Stadium are fed up. They are fed up with their pay rate, they are fed up with their lack of raises and they are fed up with their working conditions.

I remember the same Culinary union getting lock, stock and barrel behind then-Gov. Steve Sisolak and the building of Allegiant Stadium. The union promised that the project would bring countless numbers of high-paying jobs to this city.

Not four years later, the same union officials are saying the stadium jobs are horrible and can barely provide a living.