54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Culinary union opposition to “Medicare for All” is shortsighted

Ann Bley Mesquite
February 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I see that the Culinary Local 226 has come out against “Medicare for All” (Feb. 9 Review-Journal). The union wants to keep its hard-won medical insurance. This definitely sounds reasonable, but you don’t have to dig very deep to understand why the union’s position is not a great idea.

What if Culinary workers go on strike or lose their jobs? These workers will lose their insurance. With Medicare for All, they’ll have insurance.

What about their children once they turn 26? These kids will be hard-pressed to find good health insurance at affordable prices. With Medicare for All, they’d be covered.

The Culinary seems to have forgotten its millions of brother and sister workers who have no insurance or have to pay outrageous prices to get insurance. With Medicare for All, all American workers will be covered.

Finally, I’m hearing unions spend too much time trying to negotiate health care benefits. If we were all covered, union time would be freed up to be spent negotiating better wages, better working conditions, livable work schedules and other issues to improve workplace conditions and operations.

I’m not sure why the Culinary union is so dead-set against Medicare for All. Most industrialized countries have this system. Isn’t it time the United States joined them?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People gather at the entrance of the Old Nevada Western town on the last day of operations at B ...
LETTER: Bonnie Springs dispute highlights problems
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

Your recent article on the pending development of the old Bonnie Springs Ranch showed two aspects of just how far the United States has descended in such a short time.