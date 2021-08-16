107°F
Letters

LETTER: Cuomo, Trump highlight differences between Dems, Republicans

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
August 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
And there you have it: The essential difference between today’s Democrats and Republicans. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had credible charges of inappropriate behavior toward women leveled against him, and Democrats removed him from office. Donald Trump faced similar allegations, and Republicans embraced him and elected him to the highest office in the land.

The difference in moral underpinnings (or lack thereof) couldn’t be more stark.

