LETTER: Cut! No more Nevada handouts for Hollywood

We need all the tax money we can get.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I vote “no confidence” that providing tax credits, subsidies or otherwise to Sony and other film companies is going to enrich the majority of Southern Nevadans. I see it as just another “deal” that will benefit only a handful of already rich people.

Lawmakers need to focus on attracting business and industry that will intrinsically invest in benefitting the majority of Nevadans (working class, veterans, seniors). Every tax subsidy, tax credit and tax break given to corporations negatively impacts revenue flow into and for Nevada.