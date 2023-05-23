84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Cut! No more Nevada handouts for Hollywood

Mary Hansen Las Vegas
May 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I vote “no confidence” that providing tax credits, subsidies or otherwise to Sony and other film companies is going to enrich the majority of Southern Nevadans. I see it as just another “deal” that will benefit only a handful of already rich people.

Lawmakers need to focus on attracting business and industry that will intrinsically invest in benefitting the majority of Nevadans (working class, veterans, seniors). Every tax subsidy, tax credit and tax break given to corporations negatively impacts revenue flow into and for Nevada.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
5
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Reducing government spending to 2020 levels is the responsible thing to do, and it is way past time to cut the enormous fat in the federal government.

More stories
LETTER: Oakland A’s, film producers beg for subsidies
LETTER: Oakland A’s, film producers beg for subsidies
LETTER: Make Oakland A’s agree to spend money on players
LETTER: Make Oakland A’s agree to spend money on players
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending
LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s
LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s
LETTER: A’s stadium site will be a mess
LETTER: A’s stadium site will be a mess
LETTER: Giving tax breaks to Hollywood would be great for Nevada
LETTER: Giving tax breaks to Hollywood would be great for Nevada