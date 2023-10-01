LETTER: Cyberattacks at Las Vegas casinos

I thought the Monday letter to the editor on casino cyberattacks was very short-sighted.

Las Vegas is famously known as the entertainment capital of the world, attracting millions of tourists annually. The city heavily depends on revenue generated from its resorts, casinos and entertainment venues. Both MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are major players in this industry.

When these companies are targeted in cyberattacks, it disrupts their operations, potentially leading to a decrease in visitors and revenue. This affects all of us. Visitors may lose trust in these resorts and casinos, fearing that their personal and financial information is not secure. This reputation damage can extend to the city as a whole, as tourists may perceive Las Vegas as a less secure destination.

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are not just major employers in the city. They also contribute significantly to the local economy through taxes and other forms of revenue. When these companies suffer financial losses due to cyberattacks, it can lead to job cuts and reduced tax revenue for the city, impacting its overall economic health.

The tourism industry in Las Vegas is interconnected. When major players such as MGM and Caesars are affected, it can ripple through the entire tourism ecosystem. Smaller businesses such as restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues that rely on tourist spending can also suffer as a result of decreased foot traffic.

So as much as I hate paying $25 for parking, I understand the need to continue to attract people here so that all of us can thrive. I hope they’re putting that $25 to hiring more people in their InfoSec department.