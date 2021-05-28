LETTER: Cybercriminals thrive on crypto-currency

AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

If I were a ransomware criminal, I wouldn’t be able to function without bitcoin in my corner. So I say thank you for allowing bitcoin to exist. Thank you very much.

How in the world could I walk off with a billion in cash or gold (if we still have any)? I wouldn’t be able to conceive of a way to get away with my robbery. But with bitcoin, it is easy to get as much as I want, and it’s just tough luck for hospitals, pipelines, city governments, schools, banks, etc. That’s their problem while I enrich myself because of their foolishness for allowing it in the first place.

So I am waiting for my ill-gotten money as it jumps from cloud to cloud heading my way as I have zero chance of seeing the inside of any jail in my lifetime.