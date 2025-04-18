69°F
Letters

LETTER: D.C. promotes dependency among states, including Nevada

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Nevada Legislature building. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
LETTER: HOA bill in Carson City a bad idea
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Getting to the bottom of high housing prices in Las Vegas
On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth ...
LETTER: It’s always about the rich
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth
Jerry Fink Las Vegas
April 18, 2025 - 12:09 pm
 

Regarding the loss of federal dollars that Nevada faces in the coming months: Why do states sell their futures to the feds? For each dollar Nevada taxpayers send to “The Swamp,” they get back … what, 60 cents? That is one good reason to shut down the “tax-and-spend” crowd in D.C.

Let’s take care of our own needs and dump dependence on the reckless drones who operate in Washington, D.C. Shutting down the Department of Education is a good start.

THE LATEST
On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth ...
LETTER: It’s always about the rich
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

While we watch our 401(k) dwindle at an alarming rate and sell off stocks to pay the mortgage, the oligarchs are unfazed as they have ample resources to weather the storm.

Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

How disappointing to hear that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo decided to bash his constituents by calling the people who protested Donald Trump stupid.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to ‘reset’ property taxes
William Pfund Las Vegas

Amazing how the Democrats in the Nevada Legislature introduce a bill to “reset” property tax depreciation on homes, which is essentially a tax increase on homeowners.

Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Here I go again
Rick Kern Incline Village

“Lockdown” Steve Sisolak may be back for another gubernatorial run.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump’s muddled message on tariffs
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

We need to recapture the lost wealth that previous presidents gave away and lost to these trading parties.

