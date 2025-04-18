LETTER: D.C. promotes dependency among states, including Nevada

Regarding the loss of federal dollars that Nevada faces in the coming months: Why do states sell their futures to the feds? For each dollar Nevada taxpayers send to “The Swamp,” they get back … what, 60 cents? That is one good reason to shut down the “tax-and-spend” crowd in D.C.

Let’s take care of our own needs and dump dependence on the reckless drones who operate in Washington, D.C. Shutting down the Department of Education is a good start.