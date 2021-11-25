LETTER: DA candidate goes way over the line

If Ozzie Fumo, candidate for Clark County district attorney, thinks that it’s a winning strategy to call Nevada Supreme Court Justice Douglas Herndon a “white supremacist,” he exhibits a woefully inadequate lack of judgment (Sunday Review-Journal). For a candidate who aspires to the job of chief law enforcement officer in Clark County to stoop to making completely unfounded incendiary remarks about a highly respected jurist makes the selection process in that race easier.

You have disqualified yourself, Mr. Fumo. Just a prediction: You will be soundly defeated, and, I hope, you will never run for any office again. Mr. Fumo is what’s wrong with this country. He engages in the same divisive slanderous character assassination as the mainstream media.