Letters

LETTER: DA needs to be more mindful of animal cruelty

Patricia Reid Las Vegas
December 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Why does the Metropolitan Police Department have a unit that “focuses on animal abuse” (Dec. 8 Review-Journal) when we have a district attorney who declines to prosecute a proven case of animal cruelty? Such is the case for “Lily” who suffered a long, painful death in North Las Vegas on Aug. 22. The protest at North Las Vegas City Hall on Sept. 2 was well attended by supporters who broke quarantine guidelines to help draw attention to Lily’s tragic passing.

As a result, animal advocates throughout Southern Nevada wholeheartedly thank the North Las Vegas mayor and City Council for passing new animal protection ordinances last week.

But again, what good will it do when our district attorney, Steve Wolfson, declines to prosecute the offenders?

