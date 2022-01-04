37°F
LETTER: DA should blame The Bail Project for man’s release

Tim Williams Las Vegas
January 3, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2022 - 9:09 pm
(Getty Images)

Regarding the Thursday article “Man got bail aid before shooting”: I don’t know anything about The Bail Project. But I do know that white, middle-class people such as me have an unfair advantage in the bail system. And District Attorney Steve Wolfson should acknowledge that. If Mr. Wolfson has a beef about bail in this case, he had his day in court to challenge it. Mr. Wolfson points his finger outside his office. He should do his job better.

THE LATEST
