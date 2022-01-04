LETTER: DA should blame The Bail Project for man’s release

(Getty Images)

Regarding the Thursday article “Man got bail aid before shooting”: I don’t know anything about The Bail Project. But I do know that white, middle-class people such as me have an unfair advantage in the bail system. And District Attorney Steve Wolfson should acknowledge that. If Mr. Wolfson has a beef about bail in this case, he had his day in court to challenge it. Mr. Wolfson points his finger outside his office. He should do his job better.