I understand you think it is all the Culinary union wanting hotel rooms accessed daily (Friday’s editorial). But I was truly under the impression that this practice was instituted after the Oct. 1 tragedy. Are we no longer concerned with what our guests may be stocking in their rooms?

Even if they just go in and tidy up the bathroom, they can see if there may be a threat to the public.