LETTER: Dan Rodimer the best choice in CD3

Dan Rodimer (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Stunned. Dismayed. Speechless. Those are a few of my reactions on reading the Review-Journal’s endorsement of Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat, over challenger Republican Dan Rodimer to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. And the reasoning behind the recommendation is mystifying. While the editorial states that Mr. Rodimer “would be a strong advocate for entrepreneurs and economic growth,” it backs Rep. Lee because she “deserves another term to demonstrate her devotion to addressing Washington’s dysfunction.”

Addressing the dysfunction? Seriously? Rep. Lee voted for impeachment. What could possibly be more dysfunctional? Can anyone even remember the high crimes and misdemeanors of which the president was accused? A phone call? The impeachment circus was going on while the coronavirus was making its way to our shores, yet Congress was spending all its time on this debacle. Don’t ever forget that Rep. Lee dutifully followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s vengeful dictates in voting to impeach the president. Dysfunction indeed.

Make no mistake: A vote for Susie Lee is a vote for another Democrat majority in the House and another term for Nancy Pelosi as speaker and all it entails, including more impeachments if President Donald Trump is re-elected. Rep. Lee would never stand up to Speaker Pelosi when it counts. Why would she?