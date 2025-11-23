LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

The road rage incident that recently caused the death of an 11-year-old child and the dangerous driver who plowed into innocent victims at a red light and killed two people should motivate us citizens to help the police in any capacity possible.

We need a dedicated hot line to which we can report issues and give the police a chance to get these people off of the road. We should also have a dedicated email address where we can detail more information about the vehicle or situation.

The DMV’s initiative (15,000 leads) proves that our residents are interested in helping to make our streets safe. We need to become proactive to help our police before we have more accidents and innocent victims.