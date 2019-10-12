58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Dangerous groupthink from Democratic presidential candidates

Knight Allen Las Vegas
October 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The chart that accompanied the Review-Journal’s Oct. 3 article, “Candidates offer their thoughts on gun control,” was a remarkable exposition of the groupthink that now controls the Democratic Party.

With only one “no” and one “unknown” among the 54 candidate responses to questions involving gun control, we are clearly dealing with a human version of the march of the lemmings looking to take this country right off a cliff into the abyss of statism.

Statism works in all its forms — including the cruel and vicious benevolent despotism of today’s Democratic Party. It isn’t statism or tyranny that is on the wrong side of history. It’s the concept of individual human liberty that is in serious doubt.

We live in a time when Benjamin Franklin’s warning about trading away liberty for safety and winding up with neither may very well be coming true.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the US economy
Brian Terenzini Las Vegas

In response to court jester Wayne Allyn Root’s sycophantic gestures toward President Donald Trump, we should dissect the government’s September jobs report.

(Elaine Thompson/AP)
LETTER: Cory Booker, Democrats and gun proposals
Phil Kim Las Vegas (The writer is Nevada state director for Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign)

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks misses the mark.