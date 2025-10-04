LETTER: Data centers and water use

Alan Halaly’s Sept. 21 piece, “Experts sound alarm on water,” alerts us to the concerning issue of a depleting water supply. But that’s not all to take away from this article.

I would like to know how we can justify the rapid expansion of tech data centers, which not only further deplete critical water sources, but also place a strain on electric power grids.

Nevada residents have suffered escalating water and electric bills, penalties on water over-usage and the looming threat of significantly higher power bills due to the data centers we are welcoming into our state. We additionally continue to encourage luxury home developments overtaking public lands. All these projects seem contrary to the admonishments to conserve water and energy. How are they benefiting the typical family or senior on a limited budget trying to keep up?

Our leaders need to take the blinders off and give serious consideration to what they are enthusiastically enabling. If we are concerned about a water shortage or uncontrolled power bills, we shouldn’t be giving a green light to those projects that will further add to the problem.

Some decisions cannot be reversed, and Nevadans’ quality of life matters.