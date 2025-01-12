43°F
Letters

LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot

President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sherry Hobbs Henderson
January 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I always look forward to Dave Barry’s Year in Review, but his 2024 look-back had me crying tears of laughter accompanied by maniacal guffawing (Jan. 5 Review-Journal). I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months. As he so aptly ended the column: “Let’s hope that 2025 is a better year. How could it be worse? Try not to think about it.”

