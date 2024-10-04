LETTER: ‘Deadly’ heat in Las Vegas

The headline in the Sept. 27 Review-Journal shouted at me: “Heat never before so deadly.” After reading the article, I must ask if this was serious. How does the headline writer know this? Looking at the chart on page 13, I see that records go all the way back to 2021. Come on. Four years?

The article blames all this on climate change. It states that this has been the hottest summer since 1947. Well, how many people died here in 1947? We don’t know. I’ll wager that there were more deaths, as a percentage of the population, 77 years ago. All our numbers will be high because we now have a much larger population than we did in the past.