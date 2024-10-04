85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: ‘Deadly’ heat in Las Vegas

Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Getting a good laugh
LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Harry Levy North Las Vegas
October 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The headline in the Sept. 27 Review-Journal shouted at me: “Heat never before so deadly.” After reading the article, I must ask if this was serious. How does the headline writer know this? Looking at the chart on page 13, I see that records go all the way back to 2021. Come on. Four years?

The article blames all this on climate change. It states that this has been the hottest summer since 1947. Well, how many people died here in 1947? We don’t know. I’ll wager that there were more deaths, as a percentage of the population, 77 years ago. All our numbers will be high because we now have a much larger population than we did in the past.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Gus Bahleda Henderson

Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes.

The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Edward Allen Las Vegas

I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

MORE STORIES