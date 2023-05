Workers install a gate at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane near the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas recently installed a gate on expected to cost $175,000 and be complete by mid-November. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ron Moore’s May 21 Nevada Views laments the state of efforts to help the homeless. He tells us he now has “an apartment and receives Social Security” and yet he “exists … in misery.” Why would society want to expend all those tears and treasures that Mr. Moore asks for only so the intended recipients can be miserable?