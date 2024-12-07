LETTER: Dealing with tragedy

The aftermath of a questionable death at the hands of law enforcement goes well beyond what is seen or heard on the news. Especially when it happens around the holiday season.

In the blink of an eye a life is lost, and a family is forever changed. Suddenly there is an empty place at the dinner table. One less person to shop for. One less person to hug. Sadly, it is the beginning of a lot of one less memory.

Family and friends subconsciously link the holiday season with the loss of a loved one taken away in a violent manner. In this time of multimedia, there is usually some type of video of this event. Now this event gets played repeatedly in the minds of those left behind. Those left behind to wonder about the why.

I am saddened because another family will now have that event imprinted. Then the replay begins. It starts around Halloween and doesn’t stop until well after the New Year. To the family of Brandon Durham I can only say: Stay strong.