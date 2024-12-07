48°F
Letters

LETTER: Dealing with tragedy

Rudolph Gibson Pahrump
December 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The aftermath of a questionable death at the hands of law enforcement goes well beyond what is seen or heard on the news. Especially when it happens around the holiday season.

In the blink of an eye a life is lost, and a family is forever changed. Suddenly there is an empty place at the dinner table. One less person to shop for. One less person to hug. Sadly, it is the beginning of a lot of one less memory.

Family and friends subconsciously link the holiday season with the loss of a loved one taken away in a violent manner. In this time of multimedia, there is usually some type of video of this event. Now this event gets played repeatedly in the minds of those left behind. Those left behind to wonder about the why.

I am saddened because another family will now have that event imprinted. Then the replay begins. It starts around Halloween and doesn’t stop until well after the New Year. To the family of Brandon Durham I can only say: Stay strong.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden goes back on his word
Brian Freymueller Henderson

If Mr. Biden doesn’t want to further stain his legacy, he should use the same reasoning to pardon Mr. Trump. We have a month and a half to see if this occurs.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sworn in to her third and final term during a council meetin ...
LETTER: The Goodman statue
Tom Robinson Las Vegas

Here’s where they should move it.

LETTER: Democrats take a major blow with Biden pardon
Randy Klein Henderson

How about pardoning a man who not only protected our country as a Marine but continued to protect commuters on the New York subway? How about pardoning Daniel Perry?

LETTER: Golden parachutes in North Las Vegas
Curtis Williams Henderson

The government compensation systems have grown to serve those in government instead of the taxpayers funding this boondoggle

Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats offer more of the same
Paul Gary Las Vegas

Americans are getting what they asked for, and Democrats are picking at their scraps with no new leaders to be found in their ranks.

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Biden the liar?
Randall Buie Henderson

We know that the far right respects lying because their flag-bearer won the presidency through constant lies and deception.

Bishop Gorman players greet Arbor View players following their 69-7 win for another Class 5A Di ...
LETTER: Bishop Gorman’s unfair advantage
Jeremy Christensen Las Vegas

No child should be forced to play against a team that plays by different rules. Bishop Gorman would be the pride of all Las Vegas if it only played other schools with the same rules.

