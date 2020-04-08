LETTER: Death of Nevada state trooper is so sad

There were so many instances where one person could have stepped up and prevented this tragedy from ever happening.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

How sad to read the story about the recent shooting of the Nevada state trooper north of Ely. I’ve read about it several times and keep thinking it didn’t have to end this way.

What needs to be done before someone finally says, ”This person is not thinking right?” There were so many instances where one person could have stepped up and prevented this tragedy from ever happening. Are our laws so rigid that people are afraid to say something?