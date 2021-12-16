LETTER: Death of the circus is nothing to cheer

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I take exception to Elaine Lindblom’s Sunday letter stating that “Ringling Brothers Circus is extinct because people no longer find these acts entertaining.” My children and dozens of foster children all enjoyed and were fascinated by the circus, including the animal acts. The demise of the circus was a classic example of the squeaky wheel getting the oil. A few screaming radicals made going to the circus a poor experience for children. As often happens, a small group of haters has deprived millions of children from a wonderful experience.

I wonder how Ms. Lindblom’s grandchildren (if any) feel about missing out on such a great experience? I guess I’ll have to take my grandkids to Europe to enjoy the circus.