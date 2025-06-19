96°F
Letters

LETTER: Death penalty for Strip shooter?

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Pat Russell Henderson
June 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

A June 13 Review-Journal story notes that District Attorney Steve Wolfson is weighing the death penalty against a man arrested for killing two people on the Strip. But it has been more than 19 years since the last execution in Nevada. There are more than 50 prisoners on Death Row, and it has been estimated that seeking the death penalty costs taxpayers $500,000 more than a similar first-degree murder case. Is seeking the death penalty really necessary?

