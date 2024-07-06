LETTER: Debate reveals mainstream media coverup

After the June 27 debate, it is obvious that the media have lied to us about Joe Biden’s fitness and mental acuity. We were repeatedly told he was “sharp as a tack” and had the vigor and stamina of a cocaine-fueled sailor on shore leave. What other stories has the media been untruthful about? Here’s a partial list where the media misled the public.

They claimed Donald Trump suggested drinking bleach, called White nationalists “fine people,” ordered citizens in Lafayette Square to be tear-gassed, called military veterans suckers and losers and mocked disabled people. To that you can add the origins of COVID, the 100 percent “safe and effective” COVID vaccine, Ivermectin only used as horse de-wormer, Russia’s bounty on U.S. soldiers and Border Patrol agents whipping migrants. And don’t forget the Steele dossier, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Jussie Smollett, Bubba Wallace, the Covington kids and Kyle Rittenhouse randomly shooting Black people.

This distortion of important stories has led to much of the division we now face in this country. However, much like Mr. Biden last week, we’re watching the media’s credibility crumble right before our eyes.