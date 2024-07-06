98°F
Letters

LETTER: Debate reveals mainstream media coverup

A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United Sta ...
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in cour ...
LETTER: Guess who’s in the middle of another scandal?
Donald Trump during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in ...
LETTER: Forget about Biden’s debate performance
The U. S. Supreme Court. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: President and immunity
(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
Mike Morgan Las Vegas
July 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After the June 27 debate, it is obvious that the media have lied to us about Joe Biden’s fitness and mental acuity. We were repeatedly told he was “sharp as a tack” and had the vigor and stamina of a cocaine-fueled sailor on shore leave. What other stories has the media been untruthful about? Here’s a partial list where the media misled the public.

They claimed Donald Trump suggested drinking bleach, called White nationalists “fine people,” ordered citizens in Lafayette Square to be tear-gassed, called military veterans suckers and losers and mocked disabled people. To that you can add the origins of COVID, the 100 percent “safe and effective” COVID vaccine, Ivermectin only used as horse de-wormer, Russia’s bounty on U.S. soldiers and Border Patrol agents whipping migrants. And don’t forget the Steele dossier, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Jussie Smollett, Bubba Wallace, the Covington kids and Kyle Rittenhouse randomly shooting Black people.

This distortion of important stories has led to much of the division we now face in this country. However, much like Mr. Biden last week, we’re watching the media’s credibility crumble right before our eyes.

