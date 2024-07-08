100°F
Letters

LETTER: Debate will be a non-factor in the election

People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa St ...
People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Where are all the government-built EV chargers?
AU.S> Supreme Court. (Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Scenarios for an imperial presidency
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in cour ...
LETTER: Guess who’s in the middle of another scandal?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
July 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I haven’t found anyone who will switch their vote from Joe Biden to Donald Trump because of a poor debate performance. Despite Mr. Biden having a cold and being a lifelong recovering stutterer — a fact often overlooked by the media — he has still helped develop our nation into the world’s greatest economy. So who would switch their vote to Mr. Trump, who refused to answer questions and told 33 lies? Anyone?

LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

It seems clear that, left on his own, Mr. Biden is no longer capable of functioning independently and this is likely one of the reasons why he has not participated in many media interviews during his presidency.

The U. S. Supreme Court. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: President and immunity
Ellen Shaw Henderson

Isn’t it rich that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicts a parade of horrors will follow the court’s majority decision that a president has limited immunity?

(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
Robert Ryan Las Vegas

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

