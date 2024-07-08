LETTER: Debate will be a non-factor in the election
I haven’t found anyone who will switch their vote from Joe Biden to Donald Trump because of a poor debate performance. Despite Mr. Biden having a cold and being a lifelong recovering stutterer — a fact often overlooked by the media — he has still helped develop our nation into the world’s greatest economy. So who would switch their vote to Mr. Trump, who refused to answer questions and told 33 lies? Anyone?