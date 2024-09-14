84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Debating about the debate

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nomin ...
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and founder and owner of I ...
LETTER: I’ll be supporting this Trump supporter
MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish po ...
LETTER: Heat from solar panels a cause for concern
Frank Deller Las Vegas
September 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

We all saw the debate and we have all determined the winner. But how many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

I’m staunchly on one side of the election but I saw no clear winner.

I believe it all came down to the closing arguments of the candidates. In that last moment for each candidate, it came down to “pie in the sky” vs. a clear statement of a way forward for the country.

A sketchy but clear win for, in our local parlance, pick’em.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
James Armstrong Henderson

We should all seek a job as a U.S. senator or member of the House of Representatives.

Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Terrance M. Stark Henderson

One morning, I was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides.

A voter accepts an I Voted Sticker on the last day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Si ...
LETTER: Rank Question 3 last
Robert C. Rasmussen Las Vegas

Question 3 is not about allowing independents to vote in party primaries.

The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open but empty during the presidential prefe ...
LETTER: Of course illegal aliens vote
Jerome Brick Mesquite

Many non-citizens are either wittingly or unwittingly registered to vote due to various aggressive methods used to facilitate voter registration.

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oc ...
LETTER: Trump and Musk’s troubling partnership
Donna Adams North Las Vegas

Donald Trump recently trumpeted his latest, greatest idea: He’ll install Elon Musk to oversee a panel to investigate excessive government regulation.

Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial a ...
LETTER: The lies Telles told
Melanie Meadows Burlingame, California

Has anyone processed the defense testimony of Robert Telles?

MORE STORIES