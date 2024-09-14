LETTER: Debating about the debate

How many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

We all saw the debate and we have all determined the winner. But how many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

I’m staunchly on one side of the election but I saw no clear winner.

I believe it all came down to the closing arguments of the candidates. In that last moment for each candidate, it came down to “pie in the sky” vs. a clear statement of a way forward for the country.

A sketchy but clear win for, in our local parlance, pick’em.