Letters

LETTER: Debra Saunders calls out Democrats for trying to silence conservative speech

Michele G. Mueller Las Vegas
March 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In response to Debra Saunders’ Sunday column: I applaud the fact that she called out the Democrats trying to shut down conservative speech by “canceling” the news outlets that conservatives utilize the most. She pulled her punches, however, by saying that “every news organization makes mistakes.”

Fox News, One America News Network and Newsmax serve to balance the utterly one-sided leftist bent of the other major news networks which spew misinformation and sometimes outright lies in order to influence people who are less informed. This is not a “mistake;” it is quite purposeful on the part of the left.

The letter sent by congressional Democrats to the major carriers of news networks is the pot calling the kettle black. Let’s call a spade a spade and not sugarcoat what is going on with the media today. The future of our republic depends on voices from all quarters being heard.

