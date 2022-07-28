91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada

Rich Watson Las Vegas
July 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2022 - 11:13 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The recent Review-Journal articles on the irrational disposition of thousands of traffic violations in Las Vegas and Clark County should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community since its inception is very much alive and well. The only beneficiaries are the attorneys involved (what a surprise) and the perpetrators. The losers are the rest of us, of course.

For the defenders of the system to suggest it works because it reduces the system’s workloads tells you how contaminated the thought processes of these defenders are. The way to reduce workloads is to address the sources and not eliminate the symptoms. Rewarding the perpetrators for their bad behavior is beyond irrational, as is making the victims and others pay for the consequences.

The historical culture of this community is steeped in irrational deceit and corruption, and it’s discouraging to once again be reminded that it’s so deeply embedded in the behavior and thought processes of our decision makers.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump
James Ford Las Vegas

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Handouts are ruining the nation
David Ballard Las Vegas

If we don’t get back to the idea that one must work for what one has, we are doomed as a country.