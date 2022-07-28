LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.

(Getty Images)

For the defenders of the system to suggest it works because it reduces the system’s workloads tells you how contaminated the thought processes of these defenders are. The way to reduce workloads is to address the sources and not eliminate the symptoms. Rewarding the perpetrators for their bad behavior is beyond irrational, as is making the victims and others pay for the consequences.

The historical culture of this community is steeped in irrational deceit and corruption, and it’s discouraging to once again be reminded that it’s so deeply embedded in the behavior and thought processes of our decision makers.