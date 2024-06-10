89°F
Letters

LETTER: Deceitfully going off script

Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
June 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

There is a time and place to exercise one’s First Amendment rights. That’s what America is all about. However, to do so at a commencement exercise (UNLV) where a speech has been prepared, reviewed, accepted and then altered in a deceitful manner to express a volatile political view is unacceptable. You do not in that case have the right to use the stage to express your personal political views to an audience there to celebrate a joyous occasion for families and friends.

There should be consequences for the UNLV commencement speaker intentionally violating the trust that was placed in her to deliver the speech that was agreed upon. I’m not sure what those might be, but her 15 minutes of fame will simply be an insignificant footnote to a day where the good outweighed bad.

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2024. Follow your dreams.

