‘LETTER: ‘Decent’ Biden is messing things up

Russell Boyd Las Vegas
February 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Regarding Rick Reynolds Feb. 4 letter (“Decent man”) defending President Joe Biden: What cave is the writer living in? He praises Mr. Biden and says the president is doing what’s best for us. Seriously? Inflation is sky-high, the pullout from Afghanistan was a disaster, illegal immigrants are flowing unchecked across our southern border, we have supply chain issues and we are once again dependent on foreign energy.

Mr. Reynolds does not list one thing the present administration has done to benefit America. But he does write that “if you supported Donald Trump, your opinion on Mr. Biden has no merit whatsoever.” This is a closed-minded individual.

