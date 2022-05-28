87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Decisions, decisions at the polls

Bob Roth Henderson
May 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018, photo, Chicago resident Kurt Kamrath casts his ballot in Illin ...
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Well, I don’t have a clue just yet about whom to support in the upcoming elections. I am trying to figure out who might best represent us and be committed to their so-called promises. But I can tell you who is not getting my vote: Candidates who spend their time and money telling me how bad their opponents are. I am more interested in what they will do for us once in office. That should be the priority.

I also take objection to having to vote for judicial positions. I have no idea who is qualified and who isn’t — anymore than I can fly to the moon. Those who are vying for a judicial position should be appointed by those who know of their qualifications.

MOST READ
1
$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas
$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas
2
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
3
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
4
They smeared blood on themselves, hid and watched teachers get shot. These are their stories
They smeared blood on themselves, hid and watched teachers get shot. These are their stories
5
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Another mass shooting
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

How long before we hear Alex Jones claim that the children and adults killed in the Texas gun massacre were actors?