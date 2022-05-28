LETTER: Decisions, decisions at the polls

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Well, I don’t have a clue just yet about whom to support in the upcoming elections. I am trying to figure out who might best represent us and be committed to their so-called promises. But I can tell you who is not getting my vote: Candidates who spend their time and money telling me how bad their opponents are. I am more interested in what they will do for us once in office. That should be the priority.

I also take objection to having to vote for judicial positions. I have no idea who is qualified and who isn’t — anymore than I can fly to the moon. Those who are vying for a judicial position should be appointed by those who know of their qualifications.