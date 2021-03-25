LETTER: Decriminalizing traffic citations

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Bill 116 would decriminalize minor traffic offenses. It would make the following offenses civil offenses instead of criminal ones: HOV lane violations, illegal turns, no seat belt, driving without a child seat, speeding and texting while driving.

If this bill is implemented, the well-off can do all the above anytime they want because they have the fine money. Just what will the fines be? Will they set amounts so that a working man hurts while the rich guy just opens his wallet? Or perhaps you’re required to bring in your federal tax filing and you pay a percent so that the fine is somewhat equal based on income?

I thought these rules were in place to save lives. Guess not. Seems just another revenue source for the powers that be.

Why not throw in running red lights and passing stopped school buses?