LETTER: Defend, don’t defund, the police

The next time you see a police officer, thank him or her for their service.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defend, not defund, the police. If one finds a rotten apple on a tree, the rotten one is removed. The tree is not removed. Members of the general public have no idea of the working life of a police officer; the abuse and lack of respect shown daily to the police.

How many of you leave your home every day not knowing if you will return because of the nature of your job? How many of you are always on alert for being the target of an ambush because of your job? How many of you are the subject of being filmed every time you interact with people because of your job? How many slain police officers are the cause of a riot? How many of you could live the daily life of a police officer? Few, I imagine.

Yet when you need someone to protect you or your property, you call upon the police to do their job.

Do not fall into the trap being made for you by the forces of anti-government so common today. Do a good deed: The next time you see a police officer, thank him or her for their service. They deserve your thanks.