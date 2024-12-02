LETTER: Defense Department audit would reveal too much

I was a bit shocked at the recent Review-Journal editorial about the Defense Department audits.

Of course, the Defense Department would never have a full and correct audit. If it did, other defense departments around the world would know what future weapons and planning the Pentagon has in mind. There wouldn’t be billions for secret engagements that U.S. defense officials deem necessary to maintain the security of the United States and keep the American people fat and happy and visiting Las Vegas to have a good time.