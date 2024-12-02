45°F
Letters

LETTER: Defense Department audit would reveal too much

The Pentagon in Washington. (AP file photo)
The Pentagon in Washington. (AP file photo)
LETTER: Polish pride
Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, ...
LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically
Matt Somers Tucson, Arizona
December 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I was a bit shocked at the recent Review-Journal editorial about the Defense Department audits.

Of course, the Defense Department would never have a full and correct audit. If it did, other defense departments around the world would know what future weapons and planning the Pentagon has in mind. There wouldn’t be billions for secret engagements that U.S. defense officials deem necessary to maintain the security of the United States and keep the American people fat and happy and visiting Las Vegas to have a good time.

LETTER: Polish pride
George Krupiarz Las Vegas

Chopin is more than a “European.”

Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
Bill Rippey Las Vegas

The country is still split after so many years, elections.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

