Letters

LETTER: Defining our terms in the gun debate

G.W. Aitken Las Vegas
April 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
It would be very helpful to the discussion if Gary Beckman (April 2 letter, “GOP blame”) and other gun-control zealots would include specific details in their cries for “sensible gun control,” “responsible gun safety measures” or an “assault weapons ban.” We have yet to see these explained in such a way as to lead to an intellectual discussion.

In particular, please provide us a detailed description of an “assault weapon” so that we might be able to distinguish it from an acceptable weapon.

