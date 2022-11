Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I saw a political ad on TV in which the Democrats criticized Joe Lombardo for disbanding the anti-gang unit within Metro and eliminating 100 jobs. Why would the Democrats be upset about this? Aren’t they the party of defund the police? Instead of being upset, you’d think they would be elated by Mr. Lombardo’s action.

Today’s Democratic Party is engulfed in hypocrisy.