Letters

LETTER: Deluded Trump voters will pay the price for blind loyalty

People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
February 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Any Donald Trump voters having buyer’s remorse yet? Any of you who have lost, or are about to lose, your jobs? Any of you with protections from the American Care Act or health-care services. Anyone who favors support for schools and disaster relief? Do you want your vote back, along with your jobs and health care?

Do you Midwest corporate farmers who can no longer sell your crops to USAID because Mr. Trump canceled it want your vote back?

Mr. Trump is attempting to stop all social spending so he has enough to add more tax cuts for the rich. This will shut down tens of thousands of your jobs, from Joe Biden’s infrastructure rebuild, the American Rescue plan, the Chips and Science Act, the Pack Act, the Inflation Reduction Act. It will erode protections of the Affordable Care Act. How many of those job losses were unexpected by you Trump voters?

Remember those Day One promises he made you? Well, inflation has gone up. Eggs prices have gone up. Grocery prices have gone up. Gasoline has gone up. And Mr. Trump just fired the director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, so there go your vaccines, veteran care, hate crime protection and scientific research jobs.

I like to hear from some Trump voters who unexpectedly lost their jobs.

Steve Lake Las Vegas

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

Tim Underwood Las Vegas

Nevada Democrats want schools to be de facto parents.

Dusty McClendon Las Vegas

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars?

