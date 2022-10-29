58°F
Letters

LETTER: Democracy is on the ballot

Dana Rideout North Las Vegas
October 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters in 2022 will be more educated about what matters in Nevada and throughout the United States. Democracy is on the ballot. We hear the word spoken many times without fully understanding the meaning. Candidates who talk about the word and have a history of honoring the word will win in November.

What won’t win in November are election denier candidates and candidates who receive endorsements from persons or organizations that support groups such as QAnon, the Jan. 6 Capitol attackers and others who want to take away or reduce considerable, foundational items such as Social Security benefits, while using the highest court in the land to take away our individual rights.

Oh yes, democracy is on the ballot. You will see it clearly for those who believe in and practice democracy.

