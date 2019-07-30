101°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrat presidential candidates have a clear message

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
July 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The message that I am getting from those seeking the Democrat nomination for president of the United States is:

1) There is nothing special about being a citizen of the United States of America. You are a citizen? We don’t care.

2) You will no longer be judged by your character. You will now be judged by the color of your skin.

3) If you were born with white skin, you will either join us, apologize or we will call you a racist.

4) Personal responsibility is no longer a virtue. The government will make your choices for you.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)
LETTER: Horror story
By Cynthia Welch Paradise

Death of 2-year-old is appalling.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flam ...
LETTER: HOV lanes unused
By Bill Morris Las Vegas

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005, file photo, real estate developer Felix Sater, right, stands nex ...
LETTER: Can we survive?
By Judith Lachance Las Vegas

Trump has dishonored and disgraced the presidency.

Solar panels were placed on the home to help it generate its own energy. (Studio G Architecture)
LETTER: Solar folly
By Norman Rogers Las Vegas

Solar energy is expensive and unreliable.