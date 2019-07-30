LETTER: Democrat presidential candidates have a clear message

You will no longer be judged by your character. You will now be judged by the color of your skin.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The message that I am getting from those seeking the Democrat nomination for president of the United States is:

1) There is nothing special about being a citizen of the United States of America. You are a citizen? We don’t care.

2) You will no longer be judged by your character. You will now be judged by the color of your skin.

3) If you were born with white skin, you will either join us, apologize or we will call you a racist.

4) Personal responsibility is no longer a virtue. The government will make your choices for you.