LETTER: Democrat voting rhetoric insulting to minorities

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

In order to vote, I have stood in the snow in North Dakota and northern Minnesota and the heat of Arizona, California and Nevada. Somehow, I managed to dress accordingly and brought water and a sandwich to sustain me — without help from anyone or the government — and I voted. Once I saw the forecast and actually brought an umbrella without any assistance.

I am sick and tired of the Democratic Party painting minorities as utterly helpless to get an ID or to bring water or sustenance to do their duty and vote. I refuse to believe it. And if you are a minority, my hope, as a fellow American, is that you don’t buy this bilge either.

When its time to vote, just do it. No excuses. If you actually need help, let me know and I will do all I can to help. If you need water and a sandwich, you are on your own.