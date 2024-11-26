LETTER: Democratic demagoguery on terror bill

Much ado about nothing. Be careful to examine Democratic rhetoric for demagoguery.

If readers carefully read the Saturday article by Jessica Hill (“The Stop Terror Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostage Act”) they would conclude that Democratic opposition is political rhetoric by loquacious members of Congress attempting to slow down its inevitable passage. The bill includes a provision to allow the secretary of the treasury to remove the tax-exempt status of organizations sponsoring terrorist activity.

Democratic activists say the bill usurps the authority of the IRS and politicizes tax-exempt organizations. However, the treasury secretary already has authority over the IRS commissioner, so that giving the secretary the ability to terminate tax-exempt status expedites a process that already exists.

