50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Democratic demagoguery on terror bill

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
More Stories
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford offers tips to illegal immigrants
Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Defending Trump’s Cabinet selections
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Advice for Nevada’s congressional Democrats
LETTER: Being a landlord isn’t a picnic
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
November 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

If readers carefully read the Saturday article by Jessica Hill (“The Stop Terror Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostage Act”) they would conclude that Democratic opposition is political rhetoric by loquacious members of Congress attempting to slow down its inevitable passage. The bill includes a provision to allow the secretary of the treasury to remove the tax-exempt status of organizations sponsoring terrorist activity.

Democratic activists say the bill usurps the authority of the IRS and politicizes tax-exempt organizations. However, the treasury secretary already has authority over the IRS commissioner, so that giving the secretary the ability to terminate tax-exempt status expedites a process that already exists.

Be careful to examine Democratic rhetoric for demagoguery.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford offers tips to illegal immigrants
John Plunkett Las Vegas

And it’s terrible advice. My opinion is that Mr. Ford is clearly attempting to oppose Donald Trump’s mandate and is using his office for political purposes.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum betw ...
LETTER: What a country!
Darlene Nix Henderson

AG Ford vows to protect illegal immigrants.

MORE STORIES