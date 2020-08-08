LETTER: Democratic election bill has many issues

David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool

I believe that the Review-Journal article by Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead on the bill passed by the Nevada Legislature to allow more mail-in voting did a disservice to the community by not taking the time to explain the ramifications of this legislation.

The writers casually state that this bill allows for ballot harvesting to make it easier for these mail-in ballots to be collected. What it doesn’t say is that the Democrat-run Assembly took a vote not to allow Republicans to add any amendments to this bill. It also does not explain that Assembly Bill 4 now allows a third party to go into the homes of people to help them fill out their ballots — after which these community organizers take control of the ballots. So what guarantees the ballot is delivered if they don’t get the result they wanted?

Combine this with Assembly Bill 1, which allows convicted felons the right to vote immediately upon being released from prison, and you can clearly see what Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Democratic-led Legislature are trying to do. Las Vegas was a nice place to live and raise a family. Gov. Sisolak and his legislative cronies would prefer turning it into Detroit, Baltimore, Chicago or Portland if it meant a few more votes for them.

To give some legitimacy to their article, the authors state that Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who opposed AB4, noted that there were no complaints of fraud during the primary election. But there was no one investigating fraud during the primary. Our elections are so important that there is exactly one person on the staff whose job it is to investigate fraud.