84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Democratic handouts creating perverse incentives

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
May 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Look at what the Democrats have created in less than six months: People refusing to work unless they get more than they deserve. Members of Congress are proud of creating laziness and entitlement. I wonder how many of these people have any worthwhile skills to offer employers or a reason they would deserve such a high wage.

Two things: First, the basis of human behavior is reinforcement. Congress has reinforced not working, created unrealistic expectations and created a growing class of non-productive citizens.

Second, if we have an undying need to hand out this $300-a-week bonus, give it to all those who have worked through the pandemic — the grocery store clerks, the medical professionals, the store employees, the delivery drivers, etc. They made the sacrifice to keep us going. Let’s reward them and take back the $300 from those who continue to refuse to work.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
4
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
5
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Screengrab/CNN)
LETTER: A UFO story
Bill Clements Las Vegas

It’s a bird, it’s a plane …