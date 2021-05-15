LETTER: Democratic handouts creating perverse incentives

Look at what the Democrats have created in less than six months: People refusing to work unless they get more than they deserve.

Look at what the Democrats have created in less than six months: People refusing to work unless they get more than they deserve. Members of Congress are proud of creating laziness and entitlement. I wonder how many of these people have any worthwhile skills to offer employers or a reason they would deserve such a high wage.

Two things: First, the basis of human behavior is reinforcement. Congress has reinforced not working, created unrealistic expectations and created a growing class of non-productive citizens.

Second, if we have an undying need to hand out this $300-a-week bonus, give it to all those who have worked through the pandemic — the grocery store clerks, the medical professionals, the store employees, the delivery drivers, etc. They made the sacrifice to keep us going. Let’s reward them and take back the $300 from those who continue to refuse to work.