LETTER: Democratic hypocrisy on obstruction of justice

It is obvious that the Democrats use two different rule books when it comes to passing judgment.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (AP).

It was quite refreshing to read the recent Review-Journal editorial regarding the Democrats and obstruction of justice and their continuing witch hunt of President Donald Trump and people in his administration (“Democrats have apparently evolved on obstruction,” May 8). Where was all this holier than thou attitude when Bill Clinton was being investigated for obstruction of justice or other improper conduct?

This country will remain divided while our elected leaders remain so divided. It is one thing to have a difference of opinion about a particular issue. It is another to be willing to sit and debate the issue on the same playing field using the same application of rules and laws no matter which political party the accused belongs to.

Congressional Democrats need to halt their witch hunts, and those on both sides of the aisle need to start fixing this country’s problems.