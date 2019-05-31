LETTER: Democratic hypocrisy on the Mueller report

Special counsel Robert Mueller (J. Scott Applewhite/AP File)

Ever since the release of the Mueller report, the Democratic talking points have focused on the report essentially being bogus because of the failure of the Trump administration to release a small portion that is classified and not releasable by law. Thus, congressional Democrats are calling for the impeachment, imprisonment, you name it, of President Donald Trump for a “cover up.”

So now, with the president granting Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify certain documents related to the investigation into the origin of the Russian (non)-collusion accusations, the Democrats are fit to be tied. In their minds, declassifying information that could point an incriminating finger in their direction is unconstitutional, treasonous, etc. Is there some cover-up they suddenly fear will be exposed?