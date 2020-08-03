94°F
Letters

LETTER: Democratic mayors should expect federal aid when rioting is over

Karen Forsyth Las Vegas
August 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The governors and mayors of the states and cities that are currently experiencing the violence, looting, burning, etc. (under the label “peaceful protests”) are declining help from the federal government. So they should absolutely not be allowed to ask for funding from the federal government once all these “peaceful protests” are over. If they didn’t want federal help when all the anarchy and protests were going on, I do not want them to receive aid to rebuild their cities later on.

What’s going on now is no longer about George Floyd or Black Lives Matter.

