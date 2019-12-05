50°F
Letters

LETTER: Democratic medding in the election

David Dandrea Henderson
December 4, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

AOC and other Democrats say they have to impeach President Donald Trump so he cannot win re-election in 2020. The call him a Russian spy, Nazi and white supremacist. They tell the world he is a racist or in bed with a crooked Ukrainian government. They try to get his tax returns and hope to find anything that says Mr. Trump must be removed.

And you thought it was only the Russians who interfered in our elections.

LETTER: Nevada, California and migration
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

A recent letter to the editor in response to an editorial about people relocating between Nevada and California shows exactly how politicians can use the same numbers to prove opposite points.

LETTER: Clinton impeachment was about more than sex
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The specific charge against Mr. Clinton was perjury: The intentional act of swearing a false oath or falsifying an affirmation to tell the truth concerning matters material to an official proceeding.