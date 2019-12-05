LETTER: Democratic medding in the election

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AOC and other Democrats say they have to impeach President Donald Trump so he cannot win re-election in 2020. The call him a Russian spy, Nazi and white supremacist. They tell the world he is a racist or in bed with a crooked Ukrainian government. They try to get his tax returns and hope to find anything that says Mr. Trump must be removed.

And you thought it was only the Russians who interfered in our elections.