Letters

LETTER: Democratic Party has become a disaster

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
September 27, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 

What a disaster the Democratic Party has become. Democrats go from one hoax and hypocrisy to another more easily than your car changes gears. It’s sad because our country works best when both parties are dealing with plausible platforms, not merely wild promises that can’t be kept. We want politicians in our parties working with each other and not simply acting like children.

This impeachment hoax will bite the Democrats in 2020 for its stupidity, as well as for the complete waste of time and resources expended. But it’ll be their excuse for not getting anything done for the next year. God forbid if they did anything positive for America that President Donald Trump could claim as a feather in his cap.

Truth be damned, all they care about is a power grab, and I think most Americans are fed up with it.

